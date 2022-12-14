Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.56

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.56 and traded as high as C$38.61. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$38.54, with a volume of 1,260 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GCG.A. Scotiabank increased their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.92. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.62.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.