GYEN (GYEN) Price Tops $0.0074

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 14th. One GYEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $40.04 million and approximately $487,353.68 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

GYEN

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

