Haitong Securities (OTCMKTS:HTNGF) Lowered to Hold at Haitong Bank

Haitong Securities (OTCMKTS:HTNGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Haitong Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Haitong Securities Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of HTNGF stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Haitong Securities has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.00.
Haitong Securities Company Profile
