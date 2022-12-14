Haitong Securities (OTCMKTS:HTNGF) Lowered to Hold at Haitong Bank

Haitong Securities (OTCMKTS:HTNGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Haitong Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Haitong Securities Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of HTNGF stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Haitong Securities has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

Get Haitong Securities alerts:

Haitong Securities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Haitong Securities Co, Ltd. operates as a securities company primarily in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Europe. It operates through Wealth Management, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Trading and Institution, Finance Lease, and Others segments. The Wealth Management segment offers securities and futures brokering and dealing, investment consulting, and wealth management services, as well as financial services, such as margin financing, securities lending, stock pledge, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Haitong Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haitong Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.