Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Short Interest Update

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HROWL traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 15th were issued a $0.5391 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th.

