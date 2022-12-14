Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Receives $15.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

Several research firms have commented on HA. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Insider Activity at Hawaiian

In related news, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $50,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,493.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $108,514.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,340 shares in the company, valued at $733,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $50,508.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,493.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,340 shares of company stock valued at $235,073 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hawaiian Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian by 147.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian by 299.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HA stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $654.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $21.71.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $741.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.81 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

