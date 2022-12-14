HC Wainwright Lowers HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Price Target to $5.00

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 156.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HIVE Blockchain Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

HIVE opened at $1.95 on Monday. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,007,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 174.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.