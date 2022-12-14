HC Wainwright Lowers HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Price Target to $5.00

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 156.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HIVE Blockchain Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %
HIVE opened at $1.95 on Monday. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
