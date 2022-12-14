HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Mizuho

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $242.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HCA. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.71.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $243.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.15. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 34.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

