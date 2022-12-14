Hedera Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $904.86 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Hedera has a total market cap of $904.86 million and $16.40 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00077139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00053972 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00022531 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004854 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,894,640,180.165077 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0475883 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $20,871,208.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

