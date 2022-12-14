Hedron Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $75.45 Million (HDRN)

Hedron (HDRN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last seven days, Hedron has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Hedron token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedron has a total market capitalization of $75.45 million and approximately $649,257.36 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hedron

Hedron was first traded on February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedron’s official website is hedron.pro.

Buying and Selling Hedron

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedron using one of the exchanges listed above.

