Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV) Trading Up 0.3%

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 70.80 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 68.80 ($0.84). 221,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 373,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.60 ($0.84).

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £125.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,146.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Henderson Diversified Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

