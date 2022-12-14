Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a SEK 100 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 107 to SEK 103 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 130 to SEK 107 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.83.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Up 2.8 %

HXGBY stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $16.08.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.