Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,464.02

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,464.02 ($17.96) and traded as high as GBX 1,493 ($18.32). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 1,489 ($18.27), with a volume of 498,741 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIK. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.56) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($17.67) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,257.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,366.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,462.94.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

