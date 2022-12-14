Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Stock Performance

HMLP stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $308.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 41.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $146,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

