Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 80000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Honey Badger Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$5.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Honey Badger Silver

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. The company's flagship project is the Thunder Bay Polymetallic Silver Project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario.

