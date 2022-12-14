Hop Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $110.45 Million (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0862 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $110.45 million and approximately $101,359.27 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

