Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $10.47

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $10.47 or 0.00057239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $137.69 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00259264 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00082767 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002905 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,146,262 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

