Horizons Wealth Management Purchases 3,211 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Horizons Wealth Management owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $518,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BSCR opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.