Horizons Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Horizons Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Horizons Wealth Management owned 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 107,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.