Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Price Performance

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock remained flat at $18.25 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $23.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.19.

