IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Holdings Boosted by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 4.8% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $13,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $435.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $664.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

