Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Short Interest Update

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a growth of 702.3% from the November 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ilika Stock Performance

Shares of Ilika stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 91,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,235. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. Ilika has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Ilika from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 130 ($1.59) in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, medical, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer electronics/ smart cities.

