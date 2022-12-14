Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 706,100 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the November 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 618,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMGO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim set a $36.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Thursday, November 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Imago BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Imago BioSciences by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,060,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,759,000 after acquiring an additional 212,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Imago BioSciences by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,262,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,144,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $57,256,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Imago BioSciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Imago BioSciences by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after acquiring an additional 229,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.87. 762,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,500. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 2.90. Imago BioSciences has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

