Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.12

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$65.12 and traded as low as C$65.03. Imperial Oil shares last traded at C$66.32, with a volume of 2,982,335 shares changing hands.
IMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Imperial Oil to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$74.25.
The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.95 billion and a PE ratio of 6.83.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
