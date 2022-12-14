Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill Sells 12,750 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $887,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,486 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,035.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Inari Medical Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NARI traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $69.19. 741,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,647. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.71. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -164.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

About Inari Medical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

