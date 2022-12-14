Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $178,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $349.70. 1,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,513. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.84. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

