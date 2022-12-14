Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $640,000 Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 71,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 178.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $553,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LQD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,156,621. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.07. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $133.41.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.