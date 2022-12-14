Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,165 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total transaction of $13,426,180.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 384,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,131,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 364,977 shares of company stock valued at $61,391,466. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $162.16. 16,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,691,729. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of -325.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.49.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

