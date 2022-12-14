Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.97. The company had a trading volume of 67,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.41. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

