Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 359 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Paychex were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Paychex by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 90,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paychex Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.42.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $124.71. 8,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.52 and a 200 day moving average of $120.80.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

