Insider Selling: Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Director Sells C$12,175.13 in Stock

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) Director Adam Kelley Szweras sold 8,063 shares of Aurora Cannabis stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total transaction of C$12,175.13.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of ACB opened at C$1.51 on Wednesday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.36 and a 52 week high of C$8.23. The firm has a market cap of C$489.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.07.
Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$50.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.
