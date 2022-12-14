Insider Selling: Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Director Sells C$12,175.13 in Stock

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) Director Adam Kelley Szweras sold 8,063 shares of Aurora Cannabis stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total transaction of C$12,175.13.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ACB opened at C$1.51 on Wednesday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.36 and a 52 week high of C$8.23. The firm has a market cap of C$489.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$50.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$4.10 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.53.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

