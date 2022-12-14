Insider Selling: Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) Insider Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB – Get Rating) insider Robert Biancardi sold 90,000 shares of Cobalt Blue stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.66 ($0.45), for a total transaction of A$59,400.00 ($40,135.14).

Cobalt Blue Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.35.

About Cobalt Blue

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of early-stage cobalt resources in Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Broken Hill Cobalt project comprises g five exploration licenses and two mining leases covering an area of approximately 220 square kilometers located in the Broken Hill, New South Wales.

