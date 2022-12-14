Insider Selling: Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) Insider Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB – Get Rating) insider Robert Biancardi sold 90,000 shares of Cobalt Blue stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.66 ($0.45), for a total transaction of A$59,400.00 ($40,135.14).
Cobalt Blue Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.35.
About Cobalt Blue
See Also
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
Receive News & Ratings for Cobalt Blue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobalt Blue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.