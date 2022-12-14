Insider Selling: First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) General Counsel Sells 3,005 Shares of Stock

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 3,005 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $112,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

First Business Financial Services Trading Down 0.9 %

FBIZ stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,391. The company has a market cap of $315.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $39.88.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Business Financial Services from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Business Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 39.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 132,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 16.9% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 514,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 74,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 29.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

(Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.