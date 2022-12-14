Insider Selling: Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells 22,391 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,351,520.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,154,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,039,161.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Andreas Wicki sold 130 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $7,800.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $4,766,939.19.

On Thursday, November 10th, Andreas Wicki sold 95,242 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $5,600,229.60.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Andreas Wicki sold 18,865 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,132,088.65.

On Friday, November 4th, Andreas Wicki sold 157,950 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,289,039.50.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,684,595.56.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 334,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,352. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.56. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 62.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

