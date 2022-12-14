Insider Selling: Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) VP Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) VP Venkat Ishwar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Venkat Ishwar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Haynes International alerts:

On Friday, November 25th, Venkat Ishwar sold 283 shares of Haynes International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $14,229.24.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of Haynes International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $1,249,379.67.

Haynes International Stock Up 0.6 %

HAYN stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.62. The company had a trading volume of 72,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $608.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74. Haynes International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.22 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 9.19%. Analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Haynes International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAYN. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Haynes International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Haynes International

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.