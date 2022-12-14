Insider Selling: IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CFO Sells 3,079 Shares of Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 3,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $13,639.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 824,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,651,347.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of IONQ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,236,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,861. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after acquiring an additional 160,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 1st quarter worth about $1,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About IonQ

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IonQ from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on IonQ from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

