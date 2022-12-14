Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SNOW stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.20. 6,460,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,602,873. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.54. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $362.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.67.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

