International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) were down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 153,644 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average daily volume of 52,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
International Land Alliance Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.
About International Land Alliance
International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building plots; securing financing for the purchase of the plots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.
