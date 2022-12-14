Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the November 15th total of 178,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $130,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,736. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $26.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.039 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

