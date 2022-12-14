Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,300 shares, an increase of 2,906.3% from the November 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PIO opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93.

Invesco Global Water ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Global Water ETF

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 488.0% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 2,459.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

