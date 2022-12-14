Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the November 15th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director James M. Baker sold 3,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $77,546.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investar
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Investar during the third quarter worth $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investar during the second quarter worth $131,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Investar by 5.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Investar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar during the third quarter worth $336,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Investar Trading Up 0.3 %
ISTR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,628. Investar has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $215.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71.
Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Investar had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Investar will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.
Investar Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.
About Investar
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
Further Reading
