Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the November 15th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James M. Baker sold 3,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $77,546.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Investar alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Investar during the third quarter worth $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investar during the second quarter worth $131,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Investar by 5.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Investar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar during the third quarter worth $336,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Investar Trading Up 0.3 %

Several analysts have recently commented on ISTR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Investar to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

ISTR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,628. Investar has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $215.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Investar had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Investar will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Investar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

About Investar

(Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.