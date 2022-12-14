Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for December 14th (ALK, ANSS, BCS, CCRDF, CYAGF, DDOG, DOC, DRI, EGP, ELMUF)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, December 14th:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $295.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $281.00.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $105.00 price target on the stock.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $160.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $134.00.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $170.00 target price on the stock.

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $59.00 price target on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

G8 Education (OTCMKTS:GEDUF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $116.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) was upgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bryan, Garnier & Co currently has €60.00 ($63.16) price target on the stock.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.25. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $396.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $389.00.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was upgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

