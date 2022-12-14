Invitoken Trading Down 1.8% Over Last Week (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Invitoken has a total market capitalization of $4.51 billion and approximately $81,662.29 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Invitoken has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Invitoken token can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00008723 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00506126 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $886.60 or 0.04973130 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,346.24 or 0.29988197 BTC.

About Invitoken

Invitoken’s genesis date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken.

Invitoken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invitoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invitoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

