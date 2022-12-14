Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Short Interest Update

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Isabella Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISBA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. 923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666. Isabella Bank has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $166.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.06.

Isabella Bank ( OTCMKTS:ISBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Isabella Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

