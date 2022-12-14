iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 380,900 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the November 15th total of 231,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 598,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 43,156 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 59,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:SLQD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,266. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $51.09.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
