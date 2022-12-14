iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beacon Wealthcare LLC

Beacon Wealthcare LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 518,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 29.3% of Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Beacon Wealthcare LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $49,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.59 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $116.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

