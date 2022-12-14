iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.95 Per Share

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.73.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ AIA traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,617. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.18. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $80.69.

Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $539,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,621,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

