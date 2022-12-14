iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.8% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after buying an additional 290,163 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,841,000 after buying an additional 2,552,083 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,468,000 after buying an additional 1,091,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,443,000 after buying an additional 172,185 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.58. 15,281,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average of $59.02.

