iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.31 on December 19th

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.313 per share on Monday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:DMXF traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $56.38. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,976. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.05. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.82 and a 52 week high of $69.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

