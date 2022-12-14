iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Holdings Lifted by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $22,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722,308 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3,302.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,036,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,018 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $93,417,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.42. 259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,904. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.09.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

