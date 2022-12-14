iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,300 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the November 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,743,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,172. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $30.03.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $726,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000.

