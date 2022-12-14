iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,300 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the November 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,743,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,172. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $30.03.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.